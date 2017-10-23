Mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gifted to Boston Mayor from Artists for Humanity, MFA

BOSTON – Citizens Bank along with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), and Artists for

Humanity presented a mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Boston Mayor, Martin J. Walsh. The mural, designed by Artists for Humanity, was gifted to the City of Boston through a City Council order back in June.

The interactive painting depicts an iconic photo taken during King’s historic 1965 march from

Selma, AL to Montgomery, AL. The painting was made collaboratively by hundreds of

attendees, including Mayor Walsh, at the MFA as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Open House back in January. Citizens sponsored the Museum’s MLK celebration with a day of

free admission.

“Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy continues to live on in Boston, the United States, and around

the world,” said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “I thank Citizens Bank, the Museum of Fine Arts,

and Artists for Humanity for making this special mural possible.”

“The MFA is proud to partner with Citizens Bank for more than 15 years to offer free access to

the Museum on MLK Jr. Day with an exciting array of family-friendly activities, music, tours and

art making in honor of Dr. King’s legacy,” said Blair Spotswood Hollis, Corporate Relations

Manager at the MFA. “Mark your calendar for our next MLK Day Open House on Monday, Jan.

15 th , 2018 and please visit mfa.org for more information in the coming months. We are delighted to be gifting this mural, made at last year’s event, to the City of Boston.”

“Artists For Humanity was thrilled to bring the spirit of collaboration to MLK Day at the MFA,”

said Susan Rodgerson, Executive/Artistic Director at Artists for Humanity. “Citizens Bank

understands the value art, and especially experiential art, has in forwarding important

conversations around social justice and equity. Young people in the City know about Martin

Luther King’s immense contributions to our country – but seeing the Freedom March leaders

come to life through this "interactive" painting experience, helps them understand where we’ve traveled and how far we still have to go on the road to a better Boston that offers opportunity and equal rights to all.”

“It was great to see members of the community of all ages enjoying the arts and contributing to

the mural at the MFA,” said Jerry Sargent, president, Massachusetts, Citizens Bank. “We are

pleased again to support free access to the Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next year

and hope that even more people throughout Greater Boston can join us to celebrate the life and

work of Dr. King.”

For more than a decade, Citizens Bank has sponsored the MFA’s MLK Day Open House by

generously offering free admission to the Museum for all visitors. Since 2003, nearly 100,000

visitors have enjoyed special MLK Day programming and exhibitions.

