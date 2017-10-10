Mother and son piano concert raises $7,500 for BCNC

World Class pianists, Michelle Chen Kuo and her son, Christopher Kuo, performed a duo piano concert at David Friend Recital Hall in Boston on October 7th to benefit Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC). The concert raised $7,500 to support BCNC programs for children, youth, and families. Sponsors include Sun Life Financial, Cathay Bank, the Rosenberg Institute of East Asian Studies at Suffolk University, and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office of Boston.

Michelle and Christopher Kuo’s story aligns with BCNC’s mission. Michelle is an immigrant from Taiwan, who put aside her piano career to raise her family. Michelle was an award-winning pianist who studied at the Eastman School and The Juilliard School. Christopher is an investment banker in New York, who inspired by his mother, continues to play piano, practicing 4 hours a day.

What’s extraordinary about the Kuos is they decided to dream big, to spread the joy of music and kindness to the world. Since 2015, they have performed concerts all over the country to benefit charitable organizations, like BCNC. Their goal is to raise one million dollars through their piano concerts. To date, they have raised over $300,000.

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,600 children, youth, and adults each year at four locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provides opportunities for them to learn and acquire skills, and creates a community of mutual support and encouragement.