Middlesex Partnerships for Youth hosts successful school attendance summit

Dr. Leah Kelley, Executive Director of Adolescent Consultation Services, spoke about “Accessing Resources Through the Juvenile Court Clinic.” According to Dr. Kelly, “Poor school attendance is almost always a symptom of other struggles in a child’s life. It represents a critical window of opportunity to intervene and to help shift the trajectory toward success.” The next speaker was Juvenile Probation Officer Timothy Carey who spoke about “Engaging Youth and Families with the Help of Probation.” When asked to sum up his presentation, Probation Officer Tim Carey responded “Collaboration, collaboration, collaboration.” Two representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, Thomas Malone, Metro Regional and Counsel and Denis Pilotte, Area Program Manager, spoke about “Understanding DCF as a Resource.” They stressed that children not attending school often have other serious situations going on in their homes and that these cases are complicated and call for significant interventions, often from multiple agencies. Richard Melillo, Director of Student Services from the Somerville Schools, was the final speaker. His talk, “A Team Effort – Collaborating Within Your School” highlighted a systematic approach to attendance and truancy issues. ..” Mr. Melillo said that “ Identifying high risk high need students through attendance & behavioral data and then prescribing social emotional interventions is critical to student regulation which will increase student seat time.” He stressed the importance of students attending school and being in their seats during instruction. Middlesex Partnerships for Youth Executive Director Margie Daniels commented that this summit was a very interactive gathering of diverse professionals concerned with the health and safety of students.