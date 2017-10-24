Mayor Walsh, Congressman Lynch at Boston Collegiate Charter School’s 10th Annual Gala/JFK Libarary
Mayor Walsh, Congressman Lynch, and other supporters of the school attended 10th annual Boston Collegiate Charter School dinner on Oct. 23. With students hailing from every Boston neighborhood, BCCS has accomplished 100 percent acceptance of its graduates into four-year colleges and universities since its first graduating class in 2004.
Mayor Walsh met with Korede Oyenuga, Boston Collegiate Charter School student and keynote speaker, and his mother at the school’s 10th annual benefit gala at the JFK Library in Dorchester on October 19. (L-R): Korede Oyenuga, Omolara Oyenuga, Mayor Walsh, and BCCS Executive Director Shannah Varon. (Image Courtesy of Slowey/McManus Communications.)
US Congressman Stephen Lynch talks with Boston Collegiate Charter School “Student Ambassadors” before the school’s 10th annual benefit gala at the JFK Library in Dorchester on Oct. 19. Students (L-R) are Ashley Medeiros, Emily Foster, and Marin Bailes. (Image Courtesy of Slowey/McManus Communications.)
Mayor Walsh chats with Boston Collegiate Charter School “Student Ambassadors” during the school’s 10th annual benefit gala at the JFK Library in Dorchester on October 19. Students (L-R) are: Tiago Figuerido, Cliff Gedeon, Esther Fernandez, and Mary Lee.(Image Courtesy of Slowey/McManus Communications.)
Mayor Walsh and Boston Collegiate Charter School student Abigail Arroyo-Mark lent a hand to help BCCS meet its fundraising goal at the school’s 10th annual benefit gala at the JFK Library in Dorchester. (Image Courtesy of Slowey/McManus Communications.)
This account is used for general posts from other sources such as press releases.