Mayor Walsh announces series of home energy-saving workshops

BOSTON – Thursday, October 5, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced a series of upcoming workshops on home energy efficiency for Boston residents. The workshops are being offered through the City’s Renew Boston program and will share energy-saving tips with residents and connect them with resources and incentives through Mass Save . The first workshop is happening today at the South Boston Branch Library, and all are free and open to the public.

Today’s announcement comes on National Energy Efficiency Day, when cities and towns across the nation mark a day to promote successful energy efficiency measures and collectively conserve energy across the U.S.

Since 2010, more than 30,000 Boston residents have received a home energy visit, 7,000 residents have upgraded their homes to use energy efficient technology, and 300 residents have participated in the Whole Building Program , which provides a 90 percent discount of up to $3,000 per unit for the weatherization of all units of residential structures with two to four units.

For these successes and others, Boston has been recognized as the most energy efficient city in the U.S. by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) three consecutive times, most recently in 2017.

This past summer, Renew Boston received over 200 requests for energy audits during Mayor Walsh’s Summertime Coffee Hours and the BCYF Block Parties, a testament to the continued commitment of Bostonians to energy efficiency. Mayor Walsh and the City of Boston encourage all residents to celebrate today and participate by saving energy in their homes and places of work.

All of the workshops are free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

WHAT: Energy Efficiency Day Celebration & Renew Boston Open House

WHERE: South Boston Branch Public Library, South Boston Branch Public Library, 646 E Broadway , South Boston

WHEN: Wednesday , October 5, 2017 at 6pm – 7:30pm



WHAT: Heating and Insulation Workshop – Dorchester

WHERE: Lower Mills Branch – Boston Public Library, Lower Mills Branch – Boston Public Library, 27 Richmond St, Dorchester

WHEN: Saturday , October 14, 2017 at 10am- 11:30am



WHAT: Heating and Insulation Workshop – Hyde Park

WHEN: Saturday , October 21, 2017 at 10am- 11:30am



WHAT: Heating and Insulation Workshop – Dorchester

WHERE: Grove Hall Branch – Boston Public Library, Grove Hall Branch – Boston Public Library, 41 Geneva Ave., Dorchester

WHEN: Saturday , November 18, 2017 at 10am- 11:30am



About Renew Boston

Renew Boston is a program of the Greenovate Boston initiative within the City’s Environment Department. It connects residents in 1-4 unit homes with Mass Save resources and incentives, while also providing energy-saving tips. As outlined in the City’s Climate Action Plan, expanding and accelerating energy efficiency programs and participation is critical to achieving Boston’s greenhouse gas reduction goals. The Renew Boston program is a partnership with Eversource, National Grid and Mass Save.



Greenovate Boston is the City’s community-wide initiative to engage all Bostonians in helping the City to meet its climate and sustainability goals while continuing to make Boston a thriving, healthy, and innovative city.



