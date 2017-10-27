Mayor, Superintendent to kick off Verizon program that gives free tablets to 1,000 middle school students

BOSTON — Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 — Tomorrow , Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Public Schools Superintendent (BPS) Superintendent Tommy Chang will visit the James P. Timilty Middle School for the rollout of the Verizon Innovative Learning Program, a partnership that is equipping 1,100 students and 150 teachers at three BPS schools with iPads as part of a program aimed at integrating technology-based learning into classrooms.

Hundreds of students will arrive at the school to receive their free tablets and participate in interactive, hands-on learning activities that will bring technology to life through sports and robotics in an effort to spark greater interest in coding and engineering. In addition to the devices, Verizon is also providing students at the Timility, as well as Edwards and McCormack middle schools, two years of Verizon Wireless 4G LTE data plans for 24/7 internet access in the classroom and at home. Each school is also receiving, for two years, a full-time technology coach from nonprofit Digital Promise to ensure students learn how to use these tools responsibly and to provide teachers ongoing instructional support.