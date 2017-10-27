Mayor, Superintendent to kick off Verizon program that gives free tablets to 1,000 middle school students

BOSTON — Friday, Oct. 27, 2017Tomorrow, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Public Schools Superintendent (BPS) Superintendent Tommy Chang will visit the James P. Timilty Middle School for the rollout of the Verizon Innovative Learning Program, a partnership that is equipping 1,100 students and 150 teachers at three BPS schools with iPads as part of a program aimed at integrating technology-based learning into classrooms.
Hundreds of students will arrive at the school to receive their free tablets and participate in interactive, hands-on learning activities that will bring technology to life through sports and robotics in an effort to spark greater interest in coding and engineering. In addition to the devices, Verizon is also providing students at the Timility, as well as Edwards and McCormack middle schools, two years of Verizon Wireless 4G LTE data plans for 24/7 internet access in the classroom and at home. Each school is also receiving, for two years, a full-time technology coach from nonprofit Digital Promise to ensure students learn how to use these tools responsibly and to provide teachers ongoing instructional support.
WHEN: Saturday October 28, 2017 – 9:45 – 11am
WHERE: James P. Timilty Middle School, 205 Roxbury Street, Roxbury
WHO:
  • Martin J. Walsh, Mayor of Boston
  • Tommy Chang, Superintendent, Boston Public Schools
  • Donna Cupelo, Region President, Verizon New England
  • T’Sheba Martin, Principal, James P. Timilty Middle School
  • Students, parents, and teachers of the Timilty Middle School
About Boston Public Schools
The Boston Public Schools (BPS), the birthplace of public education in the United States, serves nearly 57,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students in 125 schools. BPS is committed to transforming the lives of all children through exemplary teaching in a world-class system of innovative, welcoming schools. We partner with the community, families, and students to develop in every learner the knowledge, skill, and character to excel in college, career, and life.
About Verizon Innovative Learning
The Verizon Innovative Learning program is expanding to 28 new schools this year, including three in the Boston Public Schools. The initiative, now active in 74 schools nationwide, will reach a total of 28,000 students and 2,500 teachers this fall. Results from the program during the 2015-16 school year saw 57 percent of students reporting that having the technology makes science more interesting and 47 percent saying they feel more confident in what they can do. Best practices, teacher insights, stories and resources from the implementation of this initiative are available to all educators at no cost. To learn more, visit the Verizon Innovative Learning website.
