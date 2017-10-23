Mayor Marty Walsh: Making Boston home for all of us

By Senator Joseph Boncore and State Representative Kevin Honan

Four years ago, when Mayor Walsh took office, Boston was in the midst of a housing crisis. Mayor Walsh took immediate action and assembled a team of housing leaders and experts to create a comprehensive housing plan which called for the creation of 53,000 new housing units by 2030. To date, 22,000 are nearly completed and include 9,000 affordable units.

As Chairs of the Massachusetts Legislature’s Joint Committee on Housing we have the privilege of assisting the Mayor in implementing his housing plan. Over the past four years, Mayor Walsh has built a Boston for all its residents, regardless of economic status, race, age or physical ability. This is why we are supporting Mayor Marty Walsh in his bid for re-election on November 7th.

In the face of rising costs and displacement, the Mayor established the first ever, “Office of Housing Stability” and filed the Jim Brooks Community Stabilization Act to help protect tenants and inform them of their rights. His administration has also worked to effectively end chronic veterans homelessness and is working to end homelessness for all who are experiencing it.

Mayor Walsh also led the charge for the adoption of the Community Preservation Act, which will bring millions of dollars per year to fund affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space. He’s increased the Inclusionary Development Policy to require developers to build and fund more affordable housing. Since taking office, this policy change has resulted in the collection of $56.6 million and the creation of 2,124 new affordable homes. Overall, The Walsh Administration has invested over $100 million in his housing plan, and helped more than 1,000 residents stay in their homes. Boston has become a national leader on affordable housing.

Local leadership is more important than ever. In our view, Marty Walsh is an ally in the work that we do. But more importantly, he is someone that Boston residents can trust and lean on. As a son of immigrants, he understands the experience of those coming to the United States for the first time. He grew up in a blue-collar family and knows what it’s like to work your way into the middle class. And as a lifelong resident of Dorchester, he knows the value of maintaining a diverse and vibrant community.

There is more work to be done and our mayor is not backing down from the challenge, and we aren’t either. Join us and head to the polls on November 7th to re-elect and support Martin J. Walsh, the Mayor of Boston. Let’s work together to build on our progress and continue to make Boston a city that is livable for all.