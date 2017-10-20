Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Public Library announce final community meeting for long-term Chinatown library services Oct. 24

BOSTON – October 17, 2017 – Boston Public Library’s final community meeting for long-term library services in Chinatown is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, at 7 p.m. in the Josiah Quincy School cafeteria at 885 Washington Street in Chinatown.

Representatives from planning firm Miller Dyer Spears will present the final Chinatown Library Services Planning Study and review its findings. Library services, space recommendations, and next steps for long-term services will also be discussed. Community feedback is additionally welcome at Chinatownlibrarystudy@bpl.org, and more information can be viewed via www.bpl.org/branchcapitalprojects.

The work is part of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s commitment to returning library services to Chinatown after 54 years, and is in direct response to ongoing community advocacy for library services.

In late 2017 Boston Public Library Chinatown at the China Trade Center will be completed. This location will include services such as community gathering space, a place to study and learn, access to computers and internet, and will serve the Chinatown community until a long term strategy is finalized.

WHAT: Final Community Meeting for Long-Term Chinatown Library Services

WHEN: Tuesday, October 24, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Josiah Quincy School cafeteria, 885 Washington Street, Chinatown

