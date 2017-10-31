Mayor Christenson seeks members to the Malden Cultural Council

Want to inspire arts and culture in Malden? Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents to fill vacancies on the Malden Cultural Council. The Malden Cultural Council works to encourage and promote the artistic development of the arts in Malden through grant program funding. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the Massachusetts Cultural Council allocates funds to Malden each year in support of the fine arts, performing art programs, exhibits, festivals, and like programs throughout the community. The main responsibility of the Malden Cultural Council is to review local grant applications and award funding to select proposals, as funding permits.

In continuing the great strides the Cultural Council has made in bringing such a wide variety of talented artists to our City, we are eager to recruit members from our diverse community to further the goal of making art accessible to all residents. Meetings are open to the public and generally take place at the Malden Public Library, 36 Salem Street or the Community Room at the Malden Police Department, 800 Eastern Avenue. The majority of meetings are held during grant season (September through December) either on Saturdays or weeknights at a time mutually agreeable to all members. There may be an additional few meetings during the year on a weeknight, scheduled as necessary. Appointees serve a three year term and appointments are subject to confirmation by the City Council.

To apply to the Malden Cultural Council, please complete the online Boards and Commissions Application in full by clicking here: www.cityofmalden.org/BCApplication . Please email kmanninghall@cityofmalden.org for additional questions.

The deadline for accepting applications is Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4 PM.