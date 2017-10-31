Masterworks Chorale performs Beethoven Mass in C, Nov. 18

Cambridge, MA – The first concert of Masterworks Chorale’s 78th season features Ludwig van Beethoven’s dramatic “Mass in C” and is the inaugural concert of Dr. Kevin Leong, who was named the Chorale’s new Music Director in June 2017, concluding a two-year search.

The “Mass in C,” the only other mass setting by Beethoven besides the “Missa solemnis,” was composed for the Esterházy princely court, where Joseph Haydn, Beethoven’s teacher, served for many years. The Chorale will also perform three rarely heard works by Haydn: the festive choral hymns “Ens aeternum” and “O Jesu, te invocamus” and the sublime “Salve Regina” in E for soprano, chorus, and strings. The Chorale is joined by a professional orchestra and a superb quartet of soloists: soprano Teresa Wakim, mezzo-soprano Margaret Lias, tenor Martin Kelly, and baritone Thomas Jones.

“I am thrilled to be working with the Masterworks Chorale, and for our first concert together, we’re presenting Beethoven’s first composition for the church,” says Kevin Leong. “Beethoven was an innovator, and in his Mass he introduces ideas that revolutionized symphonic and chamber music—unusual juxtapositions of keys and disruptions of form—into the choral realm.”

Kevin Leong was named Music Director of Masterworks Chorale in 2017. He has been Music Director of the Concord Chorus since 2012. He previously served as Associate Conductor of the Harvard-Radcliffe Choruses at Harvard University, where he directed the Harvard-Radcliffe Chorus and, with Jameson Marvin, co-conducted the Harvard Glee Club, the Radcliffe Choral Society, and the Harvard-Radcliffe Collegium Musicum. Dr. Leong earned a doctoral degree in Choral Conducting from Boston University, where he studied with Ann Howard Jones, David Hoose, Jeremy Yudkin, and Craig Smith.

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 18, 2017, in Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre and begins at 8 PM. Tickets are now on sale. A Pre-Concert Talk by Dr. Laura Stanfield Prichard precedes the concert at 7:30 PM. Dr. Prichard is a regular pre-concert speaker and writer for the San Francisco and Chicago Symphonies and is the Principal Lecturer for Boston Baroque and Boston Opera Collaborative.

A Harvard Square restaurant is offering a dining special before and after the Sanders Theatre concert. Those presenting a Masterworks Chorale concert ticket or Will-Call Ticket Voucher to Grafton Street Pub and Grill will receive a complimentary dessert with the purchase of an entree. Reservations are recommended. Free parking is also available to Masterworks Chorale concert patrons on concert nights at the Broadway Garage, 7 Felton Street, one block from Sanders Theatre between Cambridge Street and Broadway.

Tickets are $50, $35, and $20. $5 Student Rush Tickets may be purchased 90 minutes prior to the performance, as available. Accessible seating for Sanders Theatre is available. Call the Harvard Box Office at 617-496- 2222 for details.

The 78th season of Masterworks Chorale is sponsored by the Bose Corporation and funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.