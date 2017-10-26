Massachusetts parents united launches campaign to support Puerto Rican families

Boston, MA – Wednesday, October 25 – Massachusetts Parents United (MPU) launches an online GoFundMe fundraising campaign “MPU 4 Puerto Rico” to support the continued education of Puerto Rican children affected by the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The campaign is being launched to sponsor the Escuela Jose Robles Otero, an elementary school in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, which was completely destroyed and now faces the challenge of rebuilding.

“As advocates of quality education for all children, MPU cannot idle by while children miss out on vital educational opportunities,” Keri Rodrigues, Mom-in-Chief of Massachusetts Parents United proudly stated, “every child deserves access to education and uninterrupted learning. It is our obligation as parents to ensure that education remains a right for all children.”

We invite you to join our MPU4PR fundraising efforts to help address the educational needs of these children as they strive to continue learning during these difficult times.

For more information regarding the MPU4PR campaign visit www.gofundme.com/MPU4PR or contact Lydia Vega at 201-893-7068 or lydia@discoverasg.com.