Malden Debuts Ofo and LimeBike – Dockless Bike Sharing Programs

The City of Malden is pleased to announce that two bike sharing programs are debuting pilot programs in the City of Malden this week. Ofo and LimeBike each offer users a station-free biking experience. Ofo’s bright yellow bikes and LimeBike’s lime green bikes offer riders a more convenient, less expensive, healthier method of transportation that is good for the environment.

“This pilot program through the end of 2017 is a great way to gauge residents’ interest and will help inform us on implementing a permanent program in the spring if we decide to go that route,” said Mayor Christenson. “Biking is another way to navigate the City and will encourage travel along our Bike Path while promoting a healthier lifestyle.”

The “smart-bikes” are enabled with GPS, 3G wireless technology and self-locks. Users need only to download the app to their smart phone to arrange credit card or Paypal payment and locate bicycles. Then simply pick up your bike, scan the QR code to unlock the bike and ride! When use of the bike is complete, the rider will park and lock it and will receive a digital receipt, all through the app. For $1 per hour, riders may pick up and leave bikes in a spot convenient to them. Riders are asked to follow safety guidelines and park bikes in recommended areas, out of the public right of way and in a proper and safe spot.

Traditional bike sharing systems charge cities and taxpayers up to $5,000 per bike (for stations and maintenance) in order to maintain the network and therefore are not able to offer the large inventory of bikes that Ofo and LimeBike can.

Ofo, founded in in 2014, is the world’s first and largest station-free bike-sharing platform operation via an online mobile application. Ofo’s goal is to continue to make bikes accessible to everyone and to date have more than 8 million bikes in over 180 cities across 16 countries. For more information on Ofo Bike, please visit www.ofo.com .

LimeBike was founded in January of 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California and has 50 employees. LimeBike has had successful launches in 12 states. Malden is the first Massachusetts location for LimeBike and Holy Cross College is Worcester is the first Massachusetts college campus to host the bike-sharing company. For more information on LimeBike, please visit www.limebike.com .