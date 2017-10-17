Local resistance leaders eligible for ‘hugs’ and grants

The region’s top young athletes have always enjoyed much-deserved fanfare. Since the election of Donald Trump, another group will now feel the love and support: the area’s youngest stars in the growing “resistance” movement.

Still-Legal! Apparel for the Next Four Years, based in Providence, is giving cash grants up to $1000 to the area’s most promising young resistance leaders. “We want,” says Still-Legal! founder and Swampscott native Jim Stahl, “to give heart and support to young leaders fighting the good fight. Our democracy feels threatened. Core values that we hold dear as Americans, and as New Englanders, feel at risk now under the new president. We support young people leading the way on issues like climate protection, support for science, press freedoms, protection for Dreamers, and the values of compassion and tolerance. These brave and peaceful activists need to know we’re behind them. They’re fighting for each of us. Each grant is a hug from the community.”

Those hugs, says Stahl, will come in the form of Young Leader Grants. They are open to activists age 13 to 30. Still-Legal! has pledged $5,000 in grants beginning this November. That amount could rise to $50,000 should other businesses and philanthropies join the liberal-minded fund. Sales of Still-Legal! T-shirts directly support the fund. “Roughly every 150 shirts sold at retail means another young leader gets a much-deserved grant,” says Stahl. “Though we sell online in 50 states, only resistance leaders in our region qualify for now.” Stahl says he and the selection committee are looking to fund the efforts of young leaders in the arts, education, politics, sports, and in service and religious organizations.

Social-enterprise upstart Still-Legal! Apparel for the Next Four Years sprang to life on the eve of Donald Trump’s election. That’s no coincidence. Still-Legal’s T-shirt slogans take gentle (and not-so-gentle) aim at the inflammatory policies of the new administration. Appearing plainly in white type on the front of each jersey are simple protest statements like “Facts: They’re Still Legal,” and “Teach Science: While it’s Still Legal,” and “Tolerance: While it’s Still Legal.” Still-Legal! is owned by the educational publishing company Merlyn’s Pen, Inc., based in Rhode Island since 1985.

To nominate a young local leader or to apply for a Young Leader Grant, see guidelines at “Leader Grants” atwww.Still-Legal.com.