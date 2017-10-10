Local director/actor Albert M. Chan to present East Coast premiere of ‘Welcome to the World’ in Boston

October 10, 2017 – WELCOME TO THE WORLD, a film co-directed by Albert M. Chan and Anthony Grasso and written by Chan, will have its east coast premiere on Saturday, October 21st, 2017 , at 3:15pm at the Paramount Center (559 Washington Street in Boston) as part of the Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF). Chan, who also stars in the film, is scheduled to be in attendance along with fellow actor Mary Niederkorn. Tickets are available at Boston, MA –– WELCOME TO THE WORLD, a film co-directed by Albert M. Chan and Anthony Grasso and written by Chan, will have its east coast premiere on, atat the Paramount Center (559 Washington Street in Boston) as part of the Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF). Chan, who also stars in the film, is scheduled to be in attendance along with fellow actor Mary Niederkorn. Tickets are available at http://www.baaff.org/festival. html

WELCOME TO THE WORLD is about a troubled man (Chan) who records a video message for his pregnant sister. Drawing its power and immediacy from its first-person, confessional style, the film presents, in a single continuous shot, the journey of one man’s awakening from isolation back to humanity.

While Chan’s previous film was produced with a budget of over $20,000, he ended up making WELCOME TO THE WORLD with practically no money. “Filmmaking can be such an expensive endeavor,” Chan explains. “But when the concept of this film hit me, I realized that the extremely low budget actually served to enhance the story.”

Co-directors Chan and Grasso shot the film on an iPhone in Chan’s own bedroom. “The footage we got from the iPhone was so good that we actually had to degrade the quality in post-production to make it look more like camcorder footage,” Chan recalls amusedly. “However, we wanted the film to sound great even in a multiplex, so the $140 we spent was mostly used to rent high-quality sound equipment.”

While WELCOME TO THE WORLD features gay themes and an Asian lead character, Chan emphasizes that it is really a universal story about humans desperately trying to connect with one another. “The fact that our film has been accepted to both Asian and gay film festivals attests to its universality,” says Chan. The film premiered last month at the Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival.

Critics have been praising WELCOME TO THE WORLD for its originality, intelligence, and acting. Richard Propes of THE INDEPENDENT CRITIC gives the film four stars and writes, “riveting piece of human drama… Chan’s performance is deeply moving… lingers in your brain long after the closing credits”. Kirk Fernwood of ONE FILM FAN praises the film as “intelligent, inventive, and inspired… Chan does a fantastic job… drawing you in with every word… the finale is a stroke of creative brilliance and artistry”.

Chan moved to Boston from his native Canada 20 years ago to pursue a Ph.D. at MIT, and nine years ago he began commuting between Boston and New York City for auditions. The often grueling commute has been paying off, as he guests stars on FOX’s GOTHAM this month and will recur in the upcoming TV series BIG DOGS. Chan’s other film and TV roles include GHOSTS OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST, GIRLS, LAW & ORDER SVU, 30 ROCK, BODY OF PROOF, PATRIOTS DAY, and BROTHERHOOD, and he has acted opposite Helen Hunt, Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Justin Long, Larry David, and Kevin Bacon.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD is produced by Chanal Productions (http://chanalproductions.com). For more information about the film, visit http://welcometotheworldmovie.com

BAAFF empowers Asian Americans through film by showcasing Asian American experiences and serving as a resource to filmmakers and the Greater Boston Community. BAAFF is a program of the Asian American Resource Workshop, a member-based organization that seeks to document the diverse Asian Pacific American histories, experiences, and social conditions, respond to current Asian Pacific American issues, and promote Asian Pacific American identity.