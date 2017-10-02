Jonathan L. Gulliver appointed MassDOT Highway Administrator

BOSTON – Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack today announced that Jonathan L. Gulliver has been appointed Highway Administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Gulliver, a Lancaster, Massachusetts native with over two decades of experience in state government and in managing complex transportation projects, has been serving as Acting Highway Administrator since May 2017.

“Jonathan has proven himself as a dedicated and knowledgeable leader who is committed to serving the needs of the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Pollack. “As Director of Highway District 3 and as Acting Administrator, Jonathan has demonstrated strong organizational skills, a commitment to communicating with the public, municipal officials, non-profit leaders and other stakeholders and a dedication to getting projects done right and on time. I am pleased to name him the Highway Administrator knowing that he will partner with cities and towns to rebuild and modernize our transportation systems so that it is safe for everyone who travels, whether they are in a vehicle, on mass transit, riding a bike, or walking.”

While serving as Acting Highway Administrator, Gulliver has helped oversee numerous major projects such as the $81.8 million Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement Project in Boston, the $244 million Fore River Bridge Replacement Project in Quincy and Weymouth, and other infrastructure work including the Route 3 northbound bridge replacement project which occurred in a single weekend.

“I would like to thank Secretary Pollack for this opportunity and for her trust in my ability to direct the Highway Division’s efforts to deliver a safe and reliable transportation system,” said Administrator Gulliver. “I am look forward to building upon the great progress that has been made by the Highway Division in recent years in enhancing the connections across Massachusetts so that people have the best possible options for getting to where they need to go safely and reliably.”

Gulliver comes to the position with a depth of engineering and statewide experience. Prior to being named the Acting Highway Administrator, he served as the MassDOT District 3 Highway Director responsible for the state highway and bridge system covering 77 municipalities throughout Central Massachusetts. He has also served as the Project Development Director for MassDOT’s District 6 in Metro-Boston.

Prior to joining MassDOT in 2009, Gulliver served as the Deputy Chief Engineer of the Department of Conservation and Recreation where he responsible for the management of special agency projects and the $ billion Metro-Boston Accelerated Bridge Program. Gulliver’s team focused on contextually sensitive transportation projects on the Metropolitan Parkway System. Gulliver also holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Gulliver was preceded by Thomas J. Tinlin, who took time off starting in May, 2017 to address a medical issue. Mr. Tinlin then announced his resignation in July, 2017.

The MassDOT Highway Division has a workforce of 2,300. Under the Baker-Polito Administration, more than $2.8 billion has been invested since 2015 on highway construction projects and bridges, pavement, intersection and sidewalk improvements, and bike lanes, and more than $700 million has been authorized in Chapter 90 local transportation funding for cities and towns. An additional $30 million has been invested through Complete Streets and Municipal Small Bridge programming to support local transportation planning and community bridges not eligible for federal aid.