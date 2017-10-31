Joanne Chang shares passion for Asian food in new cookbook

The Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center hosted an evening with Boston’s award-winning chef Joanne Chang to debut her new book, “Myers + Chang at Home,” on Oct. 30 at the Pao Arts Center.

“Myers + Chang at Home” comes out on the restaurant’s 10-year anniversary. The South End restaurant, owned by Chang and her husband Christopher Myers, were created from feasts of delicious Taiwanese food Chang made. Chang wrote the book with the restaurant’s executive chef Karen Akunowicz. From baking cookies during her Harvard College days to her culinary empire today, the Texas-born author reflected on her restaurant journey.

“I always wanted to find a place where I felt understood,” Chang said of her choice to switch from consulting to cooking.

Chang is passionate about food. Through her cooking and writing, she is able to share her joy and teach what she knows.

Guests asked Chang a range of questions, from how to stay fit (balance and exercise), how to shop at an Asian grocery store (“just buy stuff and try it”) and how to run a successful business. Chang’s guiding principles involve making good food, providing warm customer service and running an efficient and profitable business. She emphasized how owners must focus on the guest perspective.

The event was packed with local foodies, who sampled food from the book and wine from Truro Vineyards. Attendees each received a copy of the cookbook with an opportunity to have it signed by Chang. The night had a sweet ending, as attendees waiting to get books signed also enjoyed meringues and cornmeal lime cookies.

“Myers + Chang at Home” features many of the restaurant’s most-loved recipes with beautiful photography. Fans of Chang can purchase a personalized cookbook on the Myers + Chang website at www.myersandchang.com .