Invitation to talk and event at Tufts tomorrow (Monday)

Dear Friends,

This is a reminder of the talk, reception, and exhibition that I’m having tomorrow at Tufts University.

“Art and Immigration: One Artist / Several Paths”, Monday, October 16, 4:30–7:00 at the Alumnae Lounge, Aidekman Arts Center, on Talbot Avenue, Tufts University, Medford, MA. https://www.google.com/map s/search/aidekman+art+center,+ Tufts+University,+Boston+ Avenue,+Medford,+MA/@42. 405979,-71.1233608,16z

It is the start of my 2-week residency at Tufts, with works being shown at the Remis Sculpture Court and the Slater Concourse Gallery.

I’m very sorry for the late reminder, and that the venue and address weren’t included in the previous invitation. I’d be very happy if you can still make it.

Thank you very much.

Affectionately,

Wen-ti