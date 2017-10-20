‘In The Heights’ opens Oct. 27 at Wheelock Family Theatre

In The Heights

opens Friday October 27

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Director/Choreographer: Rachel Bertone

It’s time to get caught up in the Latin rhythms and flavor of In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award winning musical. Log in or give us a call today to reserve your seats at Wheelock Family Theatre’s opening show of the season.

In The Heights makes the Washington Heights neighborhood come alive with a brilliant and endearing cast, explosive dancing and passionate storytelling.

In The Heights, Friday October 27 to Sunday November 19 .

Performances: Fridays at 7:30 , Saturday at 2 & 7:30 , and Sunday at 2.

Tickets: $20-$38

Box Office: 617-879-2300; tickets@wheelock.edu

Website: www.WheelockFamilyTheatre.org

Location: 180 The Riverway on the campus of Wheelock College in Boston's Fenway district

Parking: Discounted parking at MASCO garage at 375 Longwood Avenue

MBTA: Fenway or Longwood on Green Riverside Line (D train); CT busses to Beth Israel

Fenway or Longwood on Green Riverside Line (D train); CT busses to Beth Israel Access: The Theatre is wheelchair accessible. All performances are Open Captioned. Scheduled performances are interpreted in American Sign Language and Audio-described.