Immigration Nation II opens Nov. 8 at Boston Sculptors Gallery

Nora Valdez: IMMIGRATION NATION II

November 8 – December 10, 2017

Artist Reception: November 10, 6-8pm

Second Sunday Concert Series: November 12, 4-6pm

SOWA First Friday Reception: December 1, 5-8pm

Artist Talk with Curator Kathleen Bitetti:

December 3, 4-6pm

Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 12-6pm



Nora Valdez’s new exhibition IMMIGRATION NATION II builds on the theme of her recent collaborative community art project titled Immigration Nation. Using the suitcase as a vehicle, the exhibition tells the stories of individual immigrant journeys that have come to represent our collective American experience. Valdez’s sculptures and drawings are shaped by the feeling of dislocation immigrants experience while constantly moving, yet seeking the solace of roots, a feeling best expressed in the saying “I am from here, there, and nowhere.” With support from New England Foundation for the Arts’ Creative City program, Valdez worked with members of the community to create over 400 suitcases.

An immigrant herself, Valdez explores the theme of the immigrant and the impact of their journeys from a personal perspective. Her work recalls and investigates the difficult road endured by those seeking the safety and rootedness of home. Moving from one culture to another—without belonging to any one place—they carry their beliefs, their customs, and their humanity with them on their pilgrimage to a new life.

Working and exhibiting since 1977, Valdez is an international award-winning artist. She has completed commissions in situ in Asia, North and South America, Europe, and the United States. Born in Argentina of an Italian mother and a Spanish father, she has been dislocated many times, living and working in Brazil, Italy, and Spain before coming to the United States in 1986. Valdez is the recipient of many awards, as well as national and international funding. Valdez has shared her story with many people and is surprised how many of us are navigating the same mighty river, moving from place to place, longing for home.

Nora Valdez’s Immigration Nation II will be on view concurrently with Ed Andrews’s Invasive Species.