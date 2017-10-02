I Love Boston Sports hosts a ‘Pre-Game Pop-Up Sports Art Gallery’ featuring latest piece, ‘Beers: Where Every Townie Knows Your Name’

Bruins fans can experience an authentic art gallery walk through with the CEO and creative director of I Love Boston Sports at Cheers Boston (Faneuil Hall).

WHO: Mahlon Williams, CEO & Creative Director at I Love Boston Sports, Wachusett Brewery and 150+ Boston Bruins Fans

WHAT: I Love Boston Sports welcomes all Boston Bruins fans to celebrate the upcoming season with a “Pre-Game Pop Up Art Gallery” with several hometown hockey pieces in the I Love Boston Sports collection prior to the B’s home opener on Thursday, October 5th beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to come to Cheers Boston, located in Faneuil Hall and visit the live gallery that will feature handcrafted works of art highlighting the Boston’s favorite hockey team. CEO and Creative Director, Mahlon Williams, will be taking the guests through his narrative behind each work of art while showcasing the newly released, “Beers: Where Every Townie Knows Your Name,” giving the fans the inside scoop on his inspiration for this famed piece. Other pieces will include Nightmare on Causeway Street, Turtle Soup and an homage to Bobby Orr appropriate titled, The Godfather.

There will also be a green screen, which allows fans to photoshop themselves into their favorite I Love Boston Sports piece. Cheers staff will serve up Bruins-themed cocktails and menu items, and Wachusett Brewery will host their signature “pint night” featuring Brewin’ American Pale Ale from the City of Champions series and swag giveaways. I Love Boston Sports will also raffle off a “Beers: Where Every Townie Knows Your Name” poster; drawing will take place at the end of the first period.

WHEN: Thursday, October 5, 2017

5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Cheers Boston

1 Faneuil Hall Market Place

Boston, MA 02109

About I Love Boston Sports: I Love Boston Sports is the creative force behind unique artwork featuring Boston sports teams, iconic players on those teams both past and present, and historical moments in Boston history for a truly unique, one-of-a-kind piece of art for Boston sports fans in the home, man cave or office. I Love Boston Sports has four sports art gallery locations including South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Square One Mall in Saugus, Faneuil Hall Marketplace and the Prudential Center both located in downtown Boston. For additional information on the entire I Love Boston Sports collection, please visit ilovebostonsports.com.