Hookah found to be just as dangerous as smoking cigarettes

Hookah can be a fun way for friends to relax together. There is a misconception, however, that there are no negative health effects from hookah. This is untrue.

Tobacco smoke passes through a water basin in a hookah. Cannabis can also be smoked with a hookah.

According to a study published in the 2012 issue of the Centers for Disease Control’s Preventing Chronic Disease, “Many hookah smokers believe that smoking a hookah carries less risk of tobacco-related disease than cigarette smoking.”

However, hookah contains the same toxins as cigarettes. According to the World Health Organization, a “hookah-smoking session may expose the smoker to more smoke over a longer period of time than occurs when smoking a cigarette. Also, due to the method of smoking —including frequency of puffing, depth of inhalation and length of the smoking session — hookah smokers may absorb higher concentrations of the same toxins found in cigarette smoke.”

There are many chemicals in hookah smoke, which is similar to tobacco smoke. The charcoal used to heat the hookah contains high levels of carbon monoxide, metals and other chemicals that are known to cause different forms of cancer.

Hookah smoke is linked to oral and lung cancer. It is also linked to heart disease and other diseases. Secondhand hookah smoke has the same health dangers as tobacco smoke is known to have.

If a pregnant woman smokes hookah while pregnant, it can result in low birth weight for her baby.

Hookah pipes need to be cleaned properly and safely to prevent the risking of spreading infectious diseases.

This post is also available in: Chinese