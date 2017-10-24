Hearing Loss Association of America announces 11th annual New England Walk4Hearing to support public awareness of hearing loss on Oct. 29

Boston, MA (September 26, 2017) The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) and local New England HLAA Chapters are proud to announce the 11th annual New England Walk4Hearing at Artesani Park in Brighton, MA on Sunday, October 29, 2017 beginning at 12 p.m. HLAA is the nation’s largest consumer advocacy organization for people with hearing loss and is dedicated to providing information, education and support to enable those with hearing loss to live full and productive lives.

The New England Walk4Hearing is one of twenty-two 5K walks happening across the country this year. Since its inception in 2006, the Walk4Hearing has raised more than $12 million and has welcomed over 79,000 walkers who have stepped up for hearing loss and made it the nation’s largest and fastest growing hearing loss fundraising and public awareness walk in the country. Walk4Hearing raises funds that are used both for the work of HLAA’s national office and in local communities to support communication access with CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) to underwrite scholarships for people with hearing loss to attend educational programs at our national convention; to support student scholarships for college; to enhance outreach efforts to underserved communities; and to remove the stigma of hearing loss through education, information, support and advocacy.

“Each year, local hearing loss groups from across New England come together for this spirited, inspiring event to raise funds and awareness. We trade stories about our successes and learn together about how to best cope with varying levels of hearing loss,” said Walk co-chair Peggy Ellertsen.

Forty-eight million Americans have some degree of hearing loss – a health condition that’s topped only by heart disease and arthritis. Hearing loss affects one’s ability to communicate every day in different situations – from a dinner conversation at a noisy restaurant; to communicating on the phone or in meetings or classrooms; to not hearing alarm clocks and smoke alarms. For people with hearing loss, these situations can become obstacles without the right information and support. Hearing loss should be regularly screened for, diagnosed and treated.

For more information and to register for the 11th annual New England Walk4Hearing, please visit www.walk4hearing.org.