GE Foundation leader gives keynote address at BPS Open House

Daylong event also hosted STEM activities, workshops for students.

BOSTON — Saturday, Oct. 28 2017 — Boston Public Schools (BPS) today hosted its second annual fall Open House, a day-long event that featured panel discussions on important issues impacting the education of our youth, as well as free workshops to help students and community members develop college, career and life readiness skills.

Ann R. Klee, president of the GE Foundation, delivered the opening remarks for the keynote luncheon discussion, “STEM Workforce of the Future.” The panel addressed the barriers and solutions to creating a robust workforce pipeline into Boston’s creative, technology and digital economy, as well as the value of corporate partners in increasing opportunities for Boston’s students.

“The BPS Fall Open House is a wonderful way for the community to learn about the many opportunities the district provides to ensure students are ready for college, career, and life — at whatever age or point they are on their learning journey,” said BPS Superintendent Tommy Chang. “I would like to thank Ann Klee and our other industry panelists for providing valuable insight into how we ensure students are ready for the innovation economy oftomorrow. I would also like to thank those who provided valuable feedback in our other discussions, including those about grade configurations and school day start- and end-times.”

“It is so important for the GE Foundation to collaborate with our school partners to make sure we are working together on providing the most effective opportunities for our future leaders,” Klee said. “I would like to thank Superintendent Chang and the Boston Public Schools team for providing a platform to engage in critical conversations around STEM and innovation.”

At the Open House, BPS hosted a collection drive to benefit the families affected by recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. On Monday, BPS opened 10 Pop-Up Centers at its district Welcome Centers and three community organizations to help those families enroll in school and get connected to food, clothing, and shelter in one location.

There were workshops, discussions, and activities for people of all ages at the Open House, including robotics, coding, facepainting, and hands-on engineering provided by the Boston Children’s Museum and other organizations for younger students; and resume building, financial literacy, and career exploration workshops for older students.

There were also discussion groups with experts about pressing issues for the district, including school grade configurations and school day start- and end-times.

Additionally, leaders from top footwear brands led a workshop about strategies to diversify the sneaker industry, which included D’Wayne Edwards, former director of Jordan Brand Design, founder of Pensole and creator of Laced Up.

“It was invigorating to see so many engaged individuals come together to discuss our students’ futures,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Michael O’Neill. “Boston Public Schools is incredibly fortunate to have several major partnerships, with organizations such as General Electric, State Street, and Vertex, that provide opportunities and get us to think differently about how we are preparing students for college and careers.”

Participants in the “STEM Workforce of the Future” discussion were:

Keynote Speaker:

Ann R. Klee, President, GE Foundation

Panelists:

Tommy Chang, Superintendent, Boston Public Schools

Mohamad Ali, President & CEO, Carbonite

Paul Francisco, Chief Diversity Officer, State Street Corporation

Silver McDonald, General Manager, LEGO Education North America

Elyse Bush, Marketing Manager, Building Impact

Jody Rose, Executive Director, New England Venture Capital Association

Makeeba McCreary, Managing Director and Sr. Advisor of External Affairs, BPS

Moderator:

Rahn Dorsey, Chief of Education​, ​City of Boston

Participants in the “Configuration in Boston Public Schools: Learning from Research, Ongoing Practice and Initial Implementation” discussion were:

Welcoming Remarks:

Tommy Chang, Superintendent, BPS

Panelists (Research on School Configuration):

Jacob Vigdor, Professor of Public Policy and Governance, University of Washington

Martin West, Associate Professor of Education, Harvard Graduate School of Education and Co-Director, Program on Education Policy and Governance

Moderator:

Joshua Goodman, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School

Panelists (Practitioners’ Response and Views on School Configuration):

Dania Vazquez, Headmaster, Margarita Muniz Academy

Nora Vernazza, Co-Headmaster, TechBoston Academy

Naia Wilson, Headmaster, New Mission High School

Moderator:

Donna Muncey, Deputy Superintendent of Strategy, Boston Public Schools