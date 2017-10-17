Future of Chinese center in Arizona at risk

The future of the City of Phoenix’s only Chinese Cultural Center is at risk, as the property’s new owner, True North, moves forward with plans to removes its cultural elements, including its iconic Chinese roof, to change it into a common office park.

A new lawsuit is asking a judge to stop the demolition of the center on religious grounds.

Chinese worshippers have been locked out of the Prayer Garden, a site they built using their own funds and visited on a daily basis for the last twenty years.

The Chinese Cultural Center was completed in 1997 in partnership with the Chinese government to promote international relations and encourage cultural diversity. The Chinese community never imagined it would be anything other than a cultural landmark.

The site includes buildings made with extremely rare and culturally significant materials. The roof tiles were painstakingly laid by hand using a thousand-year-old technique, where 30 artisans on special visas from China underwent a strict bathing and diet ritual during the construction.

Given the socio-cultural and religious significance of the project, a feng shui master was brought over from China to ensure that both above and below ground, the Chinese Cultural Center perfectly embodied Chinese philosophy and spirituality of synchronizing the surrounding environment. Due to this, relocation of artifacts is not an option.

True North is now seeking to remove the Chinese roof in order to replace it with a common steel, metal prefabricated roof. They have also said they plan to relocate artifacts to a nearby park.

“I equate it to someone going into a church and saying, ‘We’re only going to rip out the stained glass windows, the pews, and we’ll move the cross over to the side’,” said attorney Jonathan Frutkin of Radix Law.

Plaintiffs and attorneys are available for interviews on this matter.