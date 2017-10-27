Filipino WWII veterans honored at Congressional Gold Medal ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 25, 2017 — Today, Filipino Veterans of World War II will be honored in a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Capitol Hill, where Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will preside over the official presentation ceremony.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC President and Executive Director, John C. Yang, issues the following statement in recognition of this historic event:

“We have waited a long time to witness the well-deserved honor of presenting Filipino Veterans of World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal.

We fought along with stalwart advocates such as Senator Mazie Hirono and bi-partisan supporters in Congress to pass the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act (Public Law 114-265) and award medals collectively to more than 260,000 Filipino and Filipino-American soldiers. These soldiers answered President Roosevelt’s call-to-duty and fought under the American flag, sacrificing for their country. It is fitting the ceremony occurs during Filipino American History Month in acknowledgment of the contributions and proud heritage of nearly four million Filipino Americans who call the United States home.

As we honor these veterans and their families today, we must remember to keep supporting their right to be reunited with family members through the Filipino World War II Veterans Parole Program.

Congratulations to the Filipino WWII Veterans and those veterans who are no longer with us. This is an honor that is truly deserved and long overdue.”

You can watch the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony via live streaming at: https://www.speaker.gov/press- release/gold-medal-ceremony-co ngress-honor-filipino-veterans -world-war-ii

