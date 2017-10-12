Fall Open House at Parenting Journey in Somerville

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

WHAT: Parenting Journey welcomes the community to a Fall Open House to learn how the organization partners with families to address the community’s most pressing challenges, including recovery from substance use and recent federal immigration decisions. This is a great chance to meet others in the parent advocacy community and share resources that can be helpful to all families.

WHERE: Parenting Journey

366 Somerville Avenue

Somerville, MA 02143

WHEN: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

6:00 -7:30 p.m.

WHO: Newly appointed Executive Director Imari Paris Jeffries, and other staff members, will be onsite to answer questions and share more information about Parenting Journey’s mission and vision for building strong communities.

CONTACT: To RSVP contact ksmith@parentingjourney.org

ABOUT PARENTING JOURNEY

Parenting Journey’s mission is to create safe communities and more resilient families by supporting them in developing their inner strengths, life skills and networks of resources they need to succeed. To date thousands of parents have participated in Parenting Journey programs—more than 52,000 since 2007. Parenting Journey’s programs have been replicated in nearly 500 locations across the U.S.