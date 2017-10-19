Equity from City Hall to the State House

This is a busy time of year– our campaign is in full swing and less than three weeks remain before election day. I love seeing you at neighborhood gatherings, candidate forums, and catching up with you while door knocking. However, what I love most about campaigning is the chance to speak with you about the good work we’ve done, and continue to do to address the issues that matter most to you.

Housing

Displacement is happening in every neighborhood of our City. I consider displacement to be a public health crisis, one which requires innovative, regional solutions. This week, I joined a broad coalition from around the Commonwealth urging the State House to give municipalities the option to implement “Tenant Right to Purchase”.

This could be a game-changing tool in the fight against displacement. The foundation of this legislation is to build the mechanism for tenants to have the option to purchase their home when their landlord sells their building to a 3rd party. Yesterday, the Boston City Council unanimously passed a resolution I sponsored, urging the State House to pass this bill and empower tenants and our non-profits to preserve affordable housing before the residents are displaced.

Equity in City Contracting

Everyone deserves an equity in opportunity to benefit from the prosperity of the city and to contribute to it.

Following a successful hearing earlier this year, Councilor Wu and I filed an ordinance to address equity in procurement and purchasing for minority and women-owned businesses (MWBE). City of Boston contracts alone will not close the wealth gap in our city, but it is important that the City lives up to the goals we ask private developers to meet when including people of color and women in wealth building opportunities.

-A.P.

PS: I’d love to invite you to our campaign’s pre-Halloween Open House! This event will take place on Saturday, October 28th from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at our campaign HQ, located at 90 River St. in Mattapan. Children of all ages and pets are welcome for food, fun, and games! See the flyer below for more info!