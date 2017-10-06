Epilepsy Foundation New England 34th annual gala on Nov. 3

Wilmington, MA, October 4, 2017 – Epilepsy Foundation New England (EFNE) provides ‘Help for Today and Hope for Tomorrow’ for tens of thousands of people living with epilepsy in New England. On Friday, November 3rd, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., EFNE invites you to join us at The State Room, 60 State Street, Boston for a dinner, special guests, and a live and silent auction dedicated to supporting people and families affected by epilepsy.

WCVB’s award-winning journalist, Karen Anderson will be serving as emcee for the event. John O’Hurley, best known for his role as J. Peterman on ‘Seinfeld’ will give the keynote address and we will honor Audrey Kadis, a long-time advocate and supporter of EFNE.

On behalf of the 100,000 people and families living with epilepsy in New England, EFNE will honor people living with epilepsy, remember those who have been lost, raise epilepsy awareness, and support epilepsy fundraising.

Susan Linn, President and CEO says, “This year’s gala celebrates hope as we kick off Epilepsy Awareness Month. We

have a lot to celebrate this year as we have tripled our camps, quadrupled our support services, added an

employment program, welcomed the Matty Project into the Foundation, increased our scholarships tenfold, and

much more. The gala provides fun ways for us to connect with our supporters and for our supporters to help us

grow. Plus, we’ll be making a special announcement this year about how we can all Light the Way in 2018.”

For tickets and sponsorship information, visit the event website here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/34th-annual-

candlelight-dinner-auction-light-the-way-tickets-37919241472.

About Epilepsy Foundation New England (EFNE)

Epilepsy Foundation New England brings communities together to raise awareness about epilepsy, help people with

epilepsy, and support research. In the U.S., 1 in 26 people develop epilepsy in their lifetime. There are more than 3

Million people in the US with epilepsy (more than the number of individuals with autism, cerebral palsy, multiple

sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease combined). For more than three decades, EFNE has been leading the fight to

overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save

lives. Seizures reflect an “electrical storm” in the brain, and the causes aren’t always known or understood. The many

faces of epilepsy include epilepsy that begins in infancy to onset in older adulthood, and from those almost

completely disabled by their seizures to those whose seizures are almost fully controlled and who live typical lives. If

you or someone you know is living with epilepsy and would like more information about programs and services in

your area, please contact Epilepsy Foundation New England at (617) 506-6041 or www.epilepsynewengland.org.