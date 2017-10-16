‘Eight Brokens’ art forum unravels hidden meanings

When Nancy Berliner was traveling in Taiwan during the summer of 1978, she spotted a remarkable, enigmatic painting at a flea market and was instantly captivated.

“I bought it and started asking people about what this art was, and nobody knew,” Berliner said. “That was the beginning.”

The Chinese art form known as “bapo” emerged in the mid-19th century and was largely forgotten, until recently. Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) hosted a symposium called “‘Eight Brokens’ Rediscovered: Painted Collage from China, ca. 1900” on Oct. 15, inspired by its collection of more than 40 paintings. The discussion featured MFA curator of Chinese art Berliner, as well as speakers Shana Brown, Eric Lefebvre, Eugene Wang and Zheng Yan, a presentation by Wang Yifeng and a live art demonstration by Geng Xuezhi.

Bapo is a style of painting that intricately assembles depictions of lost or fragmented materials, including deteriorating papers, half burned items, decaying calligraphies and torn letters. The art form is also called “jinhuidui,” or “pile of brocade ashes,” an expression that came from a poem that illustrated the ruins of a palace, a way of “mourning past glories,” Berliner said.

“There’s an image in the exhibition, a fan painting, that depicts a blind man who is a musician, meaning that even though this person is impaired, sometimes the blind see more clearly,” Berliner said. The representations ask us to assign value to that which is broken, telling us to “treasure even damaged remnants,” according to exhibit materials.

Hidden puzzles are sometimes incorporated into bapo paintings. Zhu Wei’s panel work, “A Complete Picture of 100 Years,” arranges tattered scraps of paper in the shape of a dragon, suggesting a political commentary, a message of protest against the Taiping Rebellion. Other pieces reflect a wish for good fortune, as in Zheng Zuochen’s “Scepter,” a collage taking on the image of a scepter, a symbol that invokes the meaning, “may you achieve all you desire.” Frequently, works indirectly reference social strife by pointing to past conflicts, as Li Chengren gestures towards former Emperor Qianlong’s incineration of books to call attention to current losses.

“When looking at bapo paintings, their burnt papers and broken fans, I cannot help thinking of the time in which they were created, a time of war and destruction,” Lefebvre said. “I can’t help looking at them without a feeling of deep nostalgia.”

The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 29.