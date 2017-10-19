East West Bancorp reports net income for third quarter 2017

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2017. For the third quarter of 2017, net income was $132.7 million or $0.91 per diluted share. Third quarter 2017 return on average assets was 1.46%, return on average equity was 14.01% and return on average tangible equity1 was 16.33%.

“Our third quarter earnings per share increased by 12% quarter-over-quarter. This outstanding result was driven by strong loan growth across our major lending categories. In the third quarter of 2017, total loans grew $1.3 billion or 19% annualized to a record $28.5 billion from $27.2 billion as of June 30, 2017,” stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. “Total deposits grew $157 million or 2% annualized to a record $31.3 billion as of September 30, 2017 from $31.2 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Importantly, our core deposits grew by 7% annualized, reflecting growth in noninterest-bearing demand accounts.”

“East West’s loan growth during the quarter supported net interest margin expansion and healthy revenue growth,” continued Ng. “Additionally, we continue to be vigilant about asset quality. Quarter-over-quarter, nonperforming assets declined by 12%, to 0.32% of total assets as of September 30, 2017 and the annualized net charge-off ratio was six basis points in the third quarter of 2017.”

“In conclusion, East West delivered high quality results in the third quarter of 2017 across key measures of loan growth, revenue and net income growth, and credit quality. We strive for sustainable, attractive profitability quarter after quarter, year after year. We are pleased that our third quarter operating results are consistent with this operating philosophy. We believe we are on track for another year of record earnings in 2017, reflecting the strong commitment and diligence of our 2,900 associates,” concluded Ng.

HIGHLIGHTS OF RESULTS

Strong Earnings – Net income of $132.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 12% compared to $118.3 million for the second quarter of 2017, and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.91 increased by 12% quarter-over-quarter from $0.81. Net income and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 20% compared to net income of $110.1 million and EPS of $0.76 for the third quarter of 2016.

Net Interest Income Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion – Net interest income totaled $303.2 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $13.1 million or 5% linked quarter. Accounting Standard Codification (“ASC”) 310-30 discount accretion income was $4.5 million this quarter, compared to $6.3 million in the prior quarter. Excluding this discount accretion income, third quarter 2017 adjusted net interest income of $298.6 million increased by $14.8 million or 5% sequentially, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio. Third quarter 2017 net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.52% expanded by three basis points linked quarter; the adjusted NIM of 3.46% expanded by five basis points linked quarter.

Revenue Growth – Third quarter 2017 revenue of $352.8 million increased by 5% compared to $337.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. During the third quarter of 2017, East West sold its insurance brokerage business, East West Insurance Services, Inc. (“EWIS”) for a pre-tax gain of $3.8 million or $0.02 per share after-tax. Excluding this sale, third quarter 2017 adjusted revenue of $349.0 million increased by 3% compared to $337.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Year-over-year, adjusted revenue increased by 15% compared to $303.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Record Loans – Total loans of $28.5 billion as of September 30, 2017 were up $1.3 billion or 19% annualized from $27.2 billion as of June 30, 2017. Total loans grew by 15% year-over-year. The sequential quarter loan growth was broad-based across all of our major business lines.

Record Deposits – Total deposits of $31.3 billion as of September 30, 2017 were up $157 million or 2% annualized from $31.2 billion as of June 30, 2017. Total deposits grew by 10% year-over-year. Core deposits of $25.5 billion as of September 30, 2017 were up $436 million or 7% annualized from $25.1 billion as of June 30, 2017. The sequential quarter growth in deposits was primarily due to increases in noninterest-bearing demand accounts, partially offset by decreases in money market and time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $532 million to $11.0 billion as of September 30, 2017, comprising 35% of total deposits, compared to 34% as of June 30, 2017.

Steady Asset Quality – The allowance for loan losses increased to $285.9 million, or 1.00% of loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) as of September 30, 2017, compared to $276.3 million, or 1.02% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2017. In the third quarter of 2017, annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% of average loans HFI, compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.04% in the prior quarter. Non-purchased credit impaired (“Non-PCI”) nonperforming assets decreased to $117.0 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of September 30, 2017, compared to $133.0 million, or 0.37% of total assets as of June 30, 2017.

Capital Ratios – Capital levels for East West continue to be solid. Tangible equity per common share as of September 30, 2017 was $22.71, an increase of 4% linked quarter and 14% year-over-year. As of September 30, 2017, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.17%, the Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio was 11.2%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 12.8%.

