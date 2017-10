Oct. 30 to Dec. 22

9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

38 Ash Street

Boston, MA 02111

A seven-week English class for customer service will be offered at the Chinese Progressive Association. Open to low-income Boston residents with intermediate English. For more information, call (617) 357-4499.

This post is also available in: Chinese