Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George calls for hearing regarding elder scamming

At-Large Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George is asking, what can the City of Boston do better to protect senior residents. Today, Councilor Essaibi-George called for a hearing regarding elder scamming, hoping to bring to the forefront this issue that occurs more often than not. Boston, a city that is expected to have approximately 125,000 residents aged 60 and above by the year 2030 according to the Age-Friendly Boston Action Plan, has senior residents who have been victims of scamming and predatory sales techniques.

Over the past year, home values in the City of Boston have increased by about 10.4% with a median home value of approximately $563,000. Seniors are particular targets due to their homes having increased in value.

“Our senior residents have the right to age in place, to feel safe in their homes and to remain in their communities,” says Councilor Essaibi-George. “Seniors are oftentimes defenseless against these companies because of a language barrier or because they live in social isolation, and I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect and support them.”

This issue was brought to Councilor Essaibi-George’s attention by a constituent who cares for his 91 year old grandmother and was able to save her over $10,000 when he realized she was being scammed. He also provided Councilor Essaibi-George with copies of letters his grandmother had received from, what he calls predatory real estate buyers, offering to buy her home and willing to pay in cash. Scamming, however, occurs in a variety of forms and not just through predatory real estate buying, but also through companies claiming the best insurance, utilities, home repair services and more.

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George is the chair of the Committee on Homelessness, Mental Health, and Recovery.