Corey Dinopoulos endorses Mike Kelly for District 2 City Council

Friends,

As November 7 approaches, we have a clear choice to make for the future of District 2. That’s why I’m honored to share with you that Corey Dinopoulos, who finished third in the preliminary election, has endorsed my candidacy for City Council.

He joins a growing coalition of elected officials and community organizations, including: Attorney General Maura Healey, Sen. Linda Dorcena-Forry, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of MA and the Victory Fund.

“I’ve endorsed Mike in this election because I believe he undeniably is the only candidate who will be a voice for the entire district and each of its diverse neighborhoods,” said Corey. “And I know he will be a tireless advocate for the issues that matter most to us, making our community more affordable and improving the infrastructure for all modes of transportation, pedestrians, bicycles and public transit. I’m very grateful to those who supported me in this election, and I look forward to working with all of them to elect Mike on Nov. 7.”

I am also pleased to announce that Corey will join Attorney General Healey, Sen. Julian Cyr, Rep. Liz Malia and Rep. Sarah Peake at our LGBTQ Community and Allies Event Thursday, Oct. 12 at Club Café.

Please CLICK HERE to let us know that you are coming, and to learn more about my history advocating for the LGBTQ community.

I am very grateful for Corey’s support as we work together to unite the district going forward.

-Mike and Team Kelley