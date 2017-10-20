Climate Change and Roxbury speaker series Oct. 23 to Nov. 8

The Emmanuel Gospel Center, in coordination with Northeastern University and Vibrant Boston, will be hosting a series of talks about climate change and how it affects citizens and neighborhoods in Boston.

Emmanuel Gospel Center

2 San Juan St

Boston MA

Is Boston’s Climate Changing? Are We Prepared?

October 23rd, 3:15-4:30

Mia Mansfield is the manager of the Climate Ready Boston Program in the City of Boston’s Office of Environment, Energy, and Open Space. Her talk will be on the status of Boston’s preparations for the effects of climate change.

Connections: Race and Climate Justice

October 30th, 3:15-4:30

Reverend Mariama White-Hammond is a pastor at Bethel AME Church. Her talk will be focused on unifying communities to work together on addressing environmental concerns and racial justice.

Resilient Communities: East Boston Sets an Example

November 8th, 3:15-4:30

Gabriela Boscio is the climate program manager and Melinda Vega is the community engagement coordinator for

the Neighborhood of Affordable Housing for East Boston.

Primary Contact:

Michelle Harper

mharper@egc.org

617-262-4567