Clark statement on Trump executive order to undermine the Affordable Care Act

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s executive order to undermine protections under the Affordable Care Act:

“Make no mistake: Trump and Republicans will risk the lives of our most vulnerable to fulfill a dangerous political promise to their base. Trump is using the highest office in the nation to sabotage our healthcare system and ignore the will of the majority of Americans who rejected Trumpcare. Republicans are bent on dragging us back to the days when insurance companies decided who lived or died, and I will fight this every step of the way.”