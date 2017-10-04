Chinatown S.O.S. Tour on Oct. 5

Join residents and community activists on a “walking tour” to illustrate the destabilizing impact of the growing short-term rental industry on residential Chinatown. Long-time Chinatown residents will speak to the experience of seeing homes converted exclusively to AirBnB-type rentals. The Chinatown walking tour will culminate at the steps of the Massachusetts State House, where we will be joined by Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, sponsor of a legislative proposal to regulate short term rentals.

What: CHINATOWN S.O.S. – Calling for regulations on short-term rentals

When: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 2:45pm

Where: Meet at Josiah Quincy School plaza, 885 Washington St