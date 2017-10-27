Chinatown residents eager to reopen local library branch

Potential Chinatown library services were defined at a community meeting with representatives from architecture and design firm Miller Dyer Spears on Oct. 24 at the Josiah Quincy School. Over the past year, three planning meetings have been organized to discuss feasibility study results, conducted by the firm, the Boston Public Library and the mayor’s office.

“Chinatown has always been a gateway for immigrants, and today it remains a point of entry for immigrants from Asia,” said Donna Harris, Miller Dyer Spears senior associate. “The first thing a library can do to help here is to provide information.”

Chinatown is the only neighborhood out of 23 in Boston without a library. The last time Chinatown had a permanent library was in 1956, when it was eradicated to build the Central Artery. In a time when Chinatown is facing increased gentrification and Asians no longer comprise the majority of the population, constructing a library would preserve Asian culture and provide residents with resources.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a need for it and that the community is craving library services,” said Eamon Shelton, director of operations at the Boston Public Library. “This branch will certainly be a reflection of the Chinatown community.”

The proposed library will reinforce Chinatown’s culture by operating with bilingual staff and signage, and maintaining a Chinese collection of literature. It will offer childcare and afterschool programs, job training, and immigrant advancement corners. The institution would serve as a community gathering place, create a space to study for teens and children, and bring visitors computers and internet. Temporary library services will be available at the China Trade Center by the end of the year.

“Libraries are important spaces culturally, and it’s an issue of equity,” said Carolyn Rubin, chair of Friends of the Chinatown Library. “We had a library in the ’50s, and it closed. We’re the only neighborhood in the city without its own library. There are needs in the community a library can serve.”

A permanent location for a library is uncertain, as space is limited in Chinatown. The Central library is located about a mile from Chinatown, in the Back Bay neighborhood.