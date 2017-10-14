Chinatown resident and BMC worker meets with legislators in Washington D.C. to discuss healthcare priorities

Boston, MA (October 12, 2017) – Chinatown resident Latia Holmes recently traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with Congressional leaders to discuss a variety of healthcare priorities critical to Massachusetts.

Holmes, a patient services representative at Boston Medical Center, met with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Congresswoman Katherine Clark on September 27 to highlight the importance of protecting Medicaid, strengthening the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and renewing vital funding for community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Homes was one of more than a dozen workers with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East who traveled to D.C. to meet with legislators.

“This is a critical time for healthcare in Massachusetts and across the nation,” said Tyrék D. Lee, Sr., Executive Vice President of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. “While we continue to fight to preserve the economic and health gains Massachusetts has experienced due to the ACA, we must remain vigilant. Healthcare is Massachusetts’ largest industry, and we will continue to join our Massachusetts Congressional Delegation in advocating for funding and policy initiatives that protect our hospitals and healthcare jobs, and ensure coverage for hundreds of thousands of children, families and seniors across the state.”

Pictured in the photo (0914) from left to right is PCA worker Milka Exantus, 1199SEIU Executive Vice President Tyrék D. Lee, Sr., Boston Medical Center employee Latia Holmes, healthcare worker Miles Wentzell, 1199SEIU Organizer Myra Badillo, Senator Elizabeth Warren, St. Elizabeth’s employee Cristina Lamarre, and healthcare workers Janina Wentzell and Patricia Hayden.

Pictured in the photo (4690) from left to right is healthcare worker Cristina Lamarre, 1199SEIU Political Director FayeRuth Fisher, PCA Milka Exantus, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, and healthcare workers Patricia Hayden, Miles Wentzell, 1199SEIU Organizer Myra Badillo, Latia Holmes, and Janina Wentzell.

Representing more than 56,000 healthcare workers throughout Massachusetts and over 400,000 workers across the East Coast, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in America. Our mission is to achieve affordable, high quality healthcare for all. 1199SEIU is part of the 2.1 million member Service Employees International Union.