Chinatown meeting roundup: TCC, CNC

By Sara Brown and Ling-Mei Wong

The Chinatown Coalition met Oct. 12 at Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center.

Karen Chen, the new executive director of the Chinatown Progressive Association (CPA), introduced herself to the coalition. She started her position in July.

Chen grew up in Brighton but considers Chinatown to be her home. “I find more of my community here,” she said.

Chen said CPA continues its mission to help Chinatown residents. One of their main focuses is on displacement and helping working families stay in Chinatown.

“We are doing what we can for the community,” she said.

In other news, Cynthia Woo, director of the BCNC Pao Arts Center gave an update on the center. So far, more than 1,000 guests have visited the center. Staff plan to add more classes for adults and families to take part in, along with public events such as book signings.

CNC

The Chinatown/South Cove Neighborhood Council met Oct. 16 at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

A presentation on Philips Square beautification was given by Vineet Gupta, planning and policy director for the Boston Transportation Department. Funds from 42 new condos at 8 Harrison Avenue will provide street-level improvements for an urban plaza at Harrison Avenue and Essex Street, with construction scheduled for spring 2018. Cresset Development bought 2.5 floors of the building from Verizon and will provide $150,000 for the plaza. A project website is planned to be up in a month, with the plaza managed by the City of Boston.

“Whatever we do here, it has to be for the Chinatown neighborhood,” Gupta said.

American Legion Post 328 Commander Warren Yee said the veterans are looking for space for a Chinese veterans memorial, with the urban plaza being a potential location. Gupta said the plaza is temporary for three years, so it may not be a long-term solution for a memorial, but that the veterans should work with Boston city government.

The council voted to support Chinese street signage from Kai Lau’s proposal on Sept. 18. There were 10 councilors at the previous meeting, falling short of quorum.

The CNC election will be Nov. 26 at Santander Bank. Candidacy information is available by emailing bostoncscnc@gmail.com

This post is also available in: Chinese