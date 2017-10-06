Chinatown meeting roundup: CCBA, CSC

By Ling-Mei Wong and Sara Brown

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England (CCBA) held its bimonthly meeting Sept. 26 at its headquarters.

The Chinatown Resident Association did not meet on the first Wednesday of the month, instead celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 29 at the Josiah Quincy School.

Former CCBA president Kai Lau gave a presentation on bilingual street signs.

The entrance to 90 Tyler Street will be repaired, for the front steps, handicapped ramp and Confucius statue. Repairs are estimated at $40,000, according to the Asset Committee.

The next CCBA election will take place this year, with the date to be set in December.

CSC

The Chinatown Safety Committee met on Oct. 4 at the CCBA.

Boston Police Department Area A-1 Capt. Ken Fong there were four robberies, 10 larcenies, two auto thefts and 10 car break-ins during the past 30 days. However, he said crime has been low.

“There have been no major incidents,” he said.

Lawyer Ka Yung Wong presented a plan for a hotel at 25 Beach Street, the former location of East Ocean City seafood restaurant. He had presented to the committee before and the original plan was revised for being too costly.

Currently, the plan is to develop a hotel with 14 floors and about 100 to 105 rooms. The original plan called for 84 to 85 rooms.

“We want to keep the design aligned with the neighborhood,” said Wong.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese