Chica Project hosts multimedia event for scholarships on Oct. 8

You’re Invited!

Join us Sunday, October 8th for a Special Event & Scholarship Fundraiser.

Yo Soy LOLA (Latinas Orgullosas de Las Artes) is a thought-provoking multimedia experience showcasing Latinas in the arts via spoken word, acting, dance, music, film, and more. Our mission is to raise awareness of the multidimensional Latina experience and build a platform that unites Latinas to tell our stories, change our narrative, and give back to our communities.​

Everyone is welcome! BUY A TICKET and join us for a night of Latin music, dance, and storytelling. Every ticket sale counts. Our net proceeds fund high education scholarships and artistic ideas that directly impact the next generation of Latinx youth and their communities.