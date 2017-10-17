Cape Cod Theatre announces 2017-18 season

WEST​ ​HARWICH,​ ​Mass.​ ​–​ ​October​ ​17,​ ​2017​ ​–​ Cape Cod Theatre Company (CCTC), Home of the

Harwich Junior Theatre (HJT), today announced a 2017-18 season that builds on the award-winning

regional theatre’s tradition of bringing bold interpretations of audience favorites as well as entirely new

works to the stage. The theatre also continues its commitment to diversity – half the season is created by

female playwrights or songwriters and three of the projects are helmed by female directors.

“This season illustrates how human connection frees the power of self-reflection and, in turn, the

imagination,” says producing artistic director Nina Schuessler. “We see ourselves differently through

others’ eyes and that can bring positive change for ourselves and the world around us.”

The season opens October 20th with director James P. Byrne’s inspired take on Little​ ​Shop​ ​of​ ​Horrors

(October 20 – November 26). This laugh-out-loud dark comedy from composer Alan Menken and writer

Howard Ashman follows a hapless florist shop worker on Skid Row who pursues love with the help of a

plant that feeds on human flesh and blood. Don’t miss Isabelle Archer’s show-stopping “Suddenly

Seymour.” It’s part of an infectious score inspired by 1960s rock, doo-wop and Motown that also includes “Skid Row (Downtown) and “Somewhere That’s Green.” Tickets are on sale now; $25 for adults and $15 for those under 21.

For the holidays, it’s Eric Hill’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A​ ​Christmas​ ​Carol​ (December 8 – 31).

A holiday tradition for the whole family, A Christmas Carol revels in the joy and redemptive power of

Christmas. Told in the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser shown the error of his ways

and reformed by four spirits. Director Jane Staab, who helmed last season’s remarkable revival of Oliver!

for the holidays, brings us back to a Victorian England filled with exquisite holiday carols and

wonderment of the season. In addition to the weekend performances, the theatre will present vacation

matinees on Wednesday, December 27th and Thursday, December 28th.

In February, our stage comes alive with the delightful story of Really​ ​Rosie​ (February 2 – 25). From the

brilliant minds of acclaimed author Maurice Sendak (Where the Wild Things Are) and Grammy

Award-winning composer Carole King, Rosie is the sassiest kid on her block (Brooklyn’s Avenue P).

Director Tamara Harper celebrates imagination as Rosie enlists her friends to help her act out a show

business fantasy – directing and starring in an Oscar-winning movie. The show is a jewel for all ages. In

addition to weekend performances, the theatre will present vacation matinees on February 20th, 21st and 22nd.

The fun continues in March with The​ ​Marvelous​ ​Wonderettes​ (March 9 – April 1) – the smash

off-Broadway show The New York Times called “Effervescent and irresistible! An utter charm bomb!”

We meet our four heroines at the 1958 Springfield High prom where they perform classic hits including

“Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” Then we follow their lives

and loves all the way to their 10-year reunion. In all, the score features more than 20 chart-topping hits of the era, including “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” and “It’s My Party.” It’s a

delightful take on life, love and youth.

And in the first of two original productions, Spring at CCTC|HJT brings us to Wolf​ ​Hollow​ (April 13 –

May 13). Susan Kosoff’s sparkling adaptation of the Newbery Award-winning book by Cape Cod author

Lauren Wolk is making its world premiere. The story follows 12-year-old Annabelle, who has lived a

quiet and steady life in her small Pennsylvania town. When new student Betty Glengarry arrives,

Annabelle will need to find the courage to speak for justice as tensions mount. Directed by producing

artistic director Nina Schuessler, it’s a story of resilience, strength and compassion at America’s

crossroads. In addition to the weekend performances, the theatre will present vacation matinees on April

17th, 18th and 19th.

Completing the 2017-2018 season is a return engagement of last season’s world premiere and smash hit

Wrinkles,​ ​the​ ​Musical​ (May 24 – June 24). This celebration of women and aging is written by local

playwrights Naomi Turner and Wilderness Sarchild with music by Grammy Award-winner Jason

Howland, musical director Malcolm Granger and Cape Cod recording artist Sarah Burrill. Also directed

by Schuessler, the show is intended for mature/adult audiences.

Tickets to all 2017-2018 shows are available at www.capecodtheatrecompany.org or (508) 945-5546.

The theatre’s beloved Harwich Junior Theatre summer season will be announced in the new year.