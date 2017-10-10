Boston Screenings of “Vanished Archives” and a Talk by Ching Cheong

The 1967 riots are a watershed in Hong Kong history and have significantly affected the lives of many Hong Kong people. Yet the official records on this critical period are lost in Hong Kong today. What information can be found online is hard to verify and authenticate. Documentary film director Connie Lo Yan-wai spent four years interviewing participants of the riots, from the children of the leftist leaders of the time, to members of the “bomb squads”, union leaders and patriotic students. Others who share their personal experiences include former police officers, a senior government information director, journalists and a number of witnesses and victims. Lo sifted through piles of old newspapers, government documents and declassified British government records in order to produce the documentary, “Vanished Archives”.

Are the political entanglements between the Mainland and Hong Kong fifty years ago a mirror reflecting today’s Hong Kong? Some maintains traces of the past can be detected in the present. The film is 119 minutes. Cantonese with English subtitles.

Renounced Hong Kong based commentator Ching Cheong will share with us his views of the current state of affairs in Hong Kong in a talk in the Boston Chinatown.

[1] Screening of “Vanished Archives” at Harvard University and post screening discussion forum with director Connie Lo and commentator Ching Cheong

Date/Time: Friday, Oct 27, 2017, 6 pm

Location: Northwest Science Building, Room B-103

52 Oxford Street, Cambridge

Organizer: Harvard University Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies

The Discussion Forum will be in English and Chinese.

[2] A Talk by Ching Cheong: “From Reunification to Independence, What’s Happening in Hong Kong” 從「民主回歸」到「獨立建國」，香港發生了什麼問題？

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 28, 2017, 3 pm

Location: Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England

Conference Room, 90 Tyler Street, Boston

Organizers: Friends of Hong Kong and Macau, Association of Overseas Hong Kong Chinese for Democracy and Human Rights

The talk will be in Cantonese Chinese.

[3] Screening of “Vanished Archives” at MIT with post screening discussion forum with director Connie Lo and commentator Ching Cheong

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct 29, 2017, 2:30 pm

Location: Building 6, Rm 6-120, MIT, Cambridge https://whereis.mit.edu/

Logistic Organizer: The Hong Kong Student Society at MIT

Content Organizer: Studio for Public Humanities

The Discussion Forum will be in Cantonese and English.

All events are free and open to the public.

The MIT screening will accept voluntary donations. The documentary project appreciates donations. Details: http://vanishedarchives.org/site/index.php/about-us/support-us/

Further information: https://www.fringebacker.com/en/projects/Vanished-Archives-documentary-on-1967-Riots-in-HK/

Event inquiries: ang_boston@yahoo.com

This post is also available in: Chinese