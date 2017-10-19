Boston resident honored for 25 years of service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – At a recent ceremony, Citizens Financial Group CEO Bruce Van Saun unveiled 60 specially inscribed bricks honoring colleagues who have been with the bank for 25 years. The bricks, each bearing the name of an honoree – including Boston resident Ping Chen – will be installed outside Citizens’ headquarters at One Citizens Plaza in Providence, Rhode Island. More than 2,000 colleagues have been honored with bricks since the bank started the tradition in 1999.

The brick dedication was held during Citizens’ Credo Week, a special time each year when the bank celebrates its colleagues – as well as its customers, communities and shareholders. It’s an opportunity to recognize the incredible workforce that helped it grow into a leading financial institution.

Credo Week is a time for Citizens colleagues to take part in food drives, volunteer opportunities and team building activities. This year, the bank highlighted all the ways it is helping others reach their potential. Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin joined company executives in congratulating honorees and their families at the ceremony.