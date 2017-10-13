Boston named No. 1 startup city for second year running

Massachusetts Leaders React to New Report from 1776 & US Chamber Foundation which Celebrates Boston’s 21st Century Economy.

BOSTON – For the second year in a row the City of Boston has been ranked the top ‘startup community’ in the U.S. according to the new “Innovation That Matters” Report, released by the national organizations 1776 and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The report states that Boston is the “city best positioned to succeed in the next-wave digital economy” and led it to the top of the rankings, besting 24 other cities & regions including the rest of the ‘top ten’ – the Bay Area (#2), Philadelphia (#3), San Diego (#4), Austin (#5), Atlanta (#6), Dallas (#7), Seattle (#8), New York (#9), and Portland (#10).

“This new ranking solidifies Boston and the Commonwealth’s standing as the best place to start and grow an innovative technology-focused business, whether it’s a startup emerging from one of our top academic institutions, or a major global company looking for next stage growth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This is a testament to the innovation ecosystem that exists here in Massachusetts, bringing together and building on the unique partnership between our universities and tech firms.”

The report’s authors lauded Boston, Massachusetts for being “home to a high number of next-wave startups” that are backed by the region’s world-class universities, which generate top talent that power innovation. The report also showed “the share of next-wave startups—sectors spanning health, energy, education, and smart cities—grew 29 percent from last year,” critical growth given that nearly half of all startup investment is going to these types of companies, according to the report.

“Our administration’s investments in advanced manufacturing and workforce development are designed to support the growth of innovative companies, supplying a deep bench of experienced and highly trained employees,” stated Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “As we continue those types of investments in infrastructure, talent, and more, we look forward to the Commonwealth remaining a global leader in the innovation economy.”

For cities looking to improve their ranking, the report’s authors suggest embracing unique characteristics and to establish “industry-specific startup clusters that capitalize on your city’s distinct advantages,” while also bridging the gap between a city’s startups, investors, public officials and other business leaders. Engaging the next generation of talented workers and encouraging them to join the startup culture, while also promoting entrepreneurship and innovation are two other suggestions.

“Working on behalf of the Commonwealth and the Baker-Polito Administration, we’ve been pleased to spearhead economic development programs which bolster our talent pipeline, provide mentoring opportunities for new entrepreneurs, and invest in high-value R&D projects which spur increased engagement and interaction between our universities and top global companies,”said Tim Connelly Executive Director/CEO of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.”