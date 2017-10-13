Boston City Council District 2 candidate Mike Kelley opens South End office

Come see for yourself, Team Kelley has a new South End office!

There are just 26 days until the Nov. 7 general election! And we’re excited to announce that this weekend we will be opening our campaign’s new South End office!

This Saturday, starting at 10:00AM, we will be opening our doors in the South End, and welcoming all District 2 residents to our new office for an Open House and Community Day of Action. We’ll have coffee and light refreshments before we head out into the neighborhood to talk with voters about the importance of this November’s election.

WHERE: 251 Shawmut Ave., South End, Boston

WHEN: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Saturday Oct. 14

QUESTIONS: Email Ramon Soto (Ramon@VoteMikeKelley.com)

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU’LL BE JOINING US!

With less than 4 weeks left, it’s all hands on deck! Bring your neighbors, kids, and dogs to join us. This election is too important to our community not to get involved. Team up with us to help shape a District 2 that moves us into the future, not the past.

Every action counts. Sign up here to let us know you’re coming, and thank you.

-Mike & Team Kelley