Boston Chinatown: History, Community and Art, Oct. 26

The Massachusetts College of Art and Design will host a public event entitled “Boston Chinatown: History, Community and Art,” a panel discussion with four distinguished speakers, on Thursday, October 26, at 6:30 pm in the Lecture Hall at DMC (Digital Media Center) on the MassArt campus.

The panel features the following speakers: Tunney Lee, professor emeritus and former head of the Department of Urban Studies and Planning at MIT, who served as the Chief of Planning and Design at the Boston Redevelopment Authority and also helped initiate the online Boston Chinatown Atlas (http://chinatownatlas.mit.edu/); Giles Li, Executive Director of the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) and a recognized thought leader and public speaker in Asian American communities nationwide, who also teaches as adjunct faculty in the Asian American Studies program at UMass-Boston and serves on various boards and committees such as the Advisory Board for the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement; Cynthia Woo, Director of the Pao Arts Center in Chinatown, who has more than ten years of leadership experience in the Boston-area arts sector (including her work as the Director of Community Relations at the Boston Center for the Arts); Wen-ti Tsen, a painter and public artist who was born in China and grew up in Paris and London before coming to the U.S. to study painting at Boston Museum School. He is currently the artist-in-residence at Tufts University and his large-scale sculptures of “Home Town,” shown in Tufts’ Remis Sculpture Court this fall, re-present Boston’s Chinatown as a place of people.

This event is free and open to public, and refreshments (Chinese moon cakes and tea) will be served. It aims at connecting MassArt with local communities, highlighting the vitality and creativity of migrant communities and celebrating cultural heritage and exchange. Based on a historical understanding of diversity in American society, this panel encourages critical thinking about current issues and illustrates the power of community-based art in many spheres of public life. For more information, please contact Lisong Liu at 617-879-7586 or lliu@massart.edu.

