Belmont resident and Chinatown community member to perform in Handel & Haydn 17/18 season fall concerts

The Handel and Haydn Society opens its 2017–18 Season with performances of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, led by guest conductor Masaaki Suzuki and featuring the H+H Orchestra and Chorus along with soloists Karina Gauvin (soprano), Adriana Zabala (mezzo-soprano), Tom Randle (tenor), and Dashon Burton (bass baritone). The concert opens with Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, London. Performances will take place on Friday, October 6 (7:30pm) and Sunday, October 8 (3pm) at Symphony Hall located at 301 Massachusetts Avenue, in Boston. Tickets range from $25-$102 and may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, visiting handelandhaydn.org, or in person at 9 Harcourt Street in Boston (M-F 10am-6pm). Student and group discounts are available. Further, subscription packages to H+H’s 2017–18 Season are now available.

“We’re thrilled to host such a sought-after and talented guest conductor as Mr. Suzuki,” shares H+H

president and CEO David Snead. “H+H hasn’t performed Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in Symphony Hall in 14 years, so Suzuki leading this favorite with the historically-informed H+H chorus and orchestra is to sure to please Boston audiences. We perform on the instruments Beethoven wrote for, so audiences

can hear the music just as he intended.”

According to H+H historic scholar Teresa Neff, PhD, “By 1824, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony extended

beyond all other symphonic works that had come before it– in length, the number of instruments, (not

including the voice), and the emotional zeniths and nadirs reached.”