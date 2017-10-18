BCNC Pao Arts Center announces inaugural artist-in-resident, Shaw Pong Liu

Boston, MA – The Pao Arts Center is proud to announce the selection of its inaugural artist-in-resident, violinist and composer, Shaw Pong Liu.

Known for engaging diverse communities through multidisciplinary collaborations, creative music and social dialogue, Liu will be at the Pao Arts Center from October 2017-July 2018 with her project Sing Home.

The project, Sing Home, will collect and share songs from the homes of the people of Boston’s Chinatown – residents, workers, visitors – and create new musical compositions, as a way to start conversations about immigration, neighborhood and cultural and civic identity. Through her project, Liu explores how understanding the musical history of the people in one neighborhood contributes to a wider conversation on immigration.

“I’m thrilled and honored to collaborate with the Pao Arts Center and deepen my understanding of Boston’s Chinatown in this exciting new residency venture,” shares Liu. The Sing Home project has been brewing in my mind for a couple of years and I’m excited to have a partner and home in Chinatown to develop this inquiry into people’s musical and cultural lineages and music, as a pathway for social dialogue, all the while connecting with my own Chinese heritage (which can sometimes get lost in Boston).”

Liu’s background and experience will fulfill the residency and Pao Arts Center’s vision of using the arts, culture and education to connect across generations to build stronger families and neighborhoods. Liu was selected by a jury comprised of artists and community leaders working directly with the Chinatown community and the selection is based upon artistic excellence and commitment to community involvement using a creative dialogue process.

Funded by a national funder, ArtPlace America, Liu will receive a $22,000 stipend for the year, as part of her residency, as well as programmatic support and space at the Pao Arts Center to carry out her project. For Liu, the opportunity to participate in the residency not only provides creative and artists support, but also an opportunity to explore her own identity.

About Shaw Pong Liu:

As 2016 City of Boston Artist-in-Residence, Liu started the Code Listen project, using creative music workshops and performances to support healing and dialogue around gun violence, racism, and police practices, in collaboration with the Boston Police Department, teen artists and family members surviving homicide. Her compositions have been commissioned by A Far Cry, the Lorelei Ensemble and the New Gallery Concert Series. As a violinist Shaw Pong has performed with groups including: Silk Road Ensemble, MIT’s Gamelan GalakTika, Boston Modern Orchestra Project and Castle of Our Skins. She is a teaching artist for the Silk Road Project, Young Audiences, Cantata Singers and Celebrity Series.

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center:

BCNC is the largest nonprofit social service provider for Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,600 children, youth, and adults each year at four locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC provides families access to resources and services, opportunities to learn and acquire skills, and a community of mutual support and encouragement. In May 2017, BCNC opened the Pao Arts Center, Chinatown’s first community-based arts center and Boston’s newly dedicated Asian American and Asian immigrant cultural space. www.bcnc.net.