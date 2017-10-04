BCNC launches public phase of capital campaign ‐ Build a Better Life

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) announced the public launch of a capital campaign, Build a Better Life, which aims to raise $3.5 million to meet the evolving needs of the community. To date, BCNC has raised 75% towards this goal.

A kick‐off reception was held at BCNC’s Pao Arts Center, Chinatown’s first arts and cultural center, which was built through funding from the Capital Campaign. The Pao Arts Center was opened in May this year and was named after Frank and Eleanor Pao for their significant gift to the Campaign.

BCNC’s Build a Better Life Campaign aims to raise $3.5 million between 2015 and 2018 to accomplish three goals: meeting evolving community needs, enhancing BCNC’s innovative services, and building sustainability. In order to meet community needs, BCNC has built the Pao Arts Center, deepening their role as an anchor institution in Chinatown, and plans to expand existing programs in Quincy and to develop a pilot program in Malden. BCNC will enhance their services by increasing case management capacity to support families, and strengthening the workforce development program, they will build sustainability by creating a reserve fund and endowment.

Board President Eugene Mahr (馬以正)emphasized the importance of this Campaign, saying, “For almost 50 years, BCNC has remained committed to our mission, and we have changed to meet the needs of the families we serve. For that reason, we launched this Campaign two years ago.” BCNC has raised 75% of the Campaign goal during the silent phase of the Campaign, leaving $800,000 to raise in this coming year.

Executive Director Giles Li (李隆華)said, “My commitment to Chinatown is an extension of my commitment to my own parents, and an acknowledgement of the sacrifices they made. When we say we have to fight to protect Chinatown, it’s not to be exclusive. It’s to say that all people, regardless of their language and experience and culture, deserve to feel welcome. Everybody should have a place where they belong.”

The reception featured a modern dancer performance by IJ Chan, choreographed by Jennifer Lin. In recognition of the Barr Foundation’s lead grant for the Campaign, the theater in the Pao Arts Center has been named the Barr Foundation Theater. San San Wong (黃珊珊), Director of Arts & Creativity of the Barr Foundation, spoke about her childhood in Chinatown and the importance of BCNC’s role in development the Pao Arts Center. “There was an extensive community participatory design process to listen to what the community wanted. And, it’s a space for artists of all kinds: young children, high school, college students, amateurs, professional, traditional masters. At this divisive moment in our society, it’s even more vital than ever that this land is being reclaimed as an inspiring cultural gathering point for multi‐generational Chinese families, all residents of the neighborhood and visitors.”

One of the Barr Foundation’s funding priorities is elevating the arts and enabling creative expression to engage and inspire a dynamic, thriving Massachusetts.

To learn more about the Campaign and how to support it, go to www.bcnc.net/campaign or contact Carmen Chan at 617‐603‐2538, carmen.chan@bcnc.net.

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC)

BCNC is the largest nonprofit social service provider for Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting

over 2,600 children, youth, and adults each year at four locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is

to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to

achieve greater economic success and social well‐being. BCNC provides families access to resources and

services, opportunities to learn and acquire skills, and a community of mutual support and encouragement. In

May 2017, BCNC opened the Pao Arts Center, Chinatown’s first community‐based arts center and Boston’s

newly dedicated Asian American and Asian immigrant cultural space. www.bcnc.net.